Okudzeto Ablakwa applauds Akufo-Addo for flying Emirates to Dubai

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for making his latest trip outside the country via a commercial flight, Emirates.



The president is in Dubai for the Dubai Expo 2022 along with some other government officials.



The Expo aims at forging new partnerships and inspiring ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide. It also seeks to raise awareness about the worldwide issues that mankind faces.



In a post shared by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, and who has been quote outspoken about the travel details of the president in recent times, he said that it was impressive that the president seems to have succumbed to pressure and save the nation a lot of money.



“I sincerely applaud President Akufo-Addo for flying commercial to the Dubai Expo as he left Ghana yesterday. When our elected officials finally exhibit good judgment, even if it took great struggle from us, we should be courageous and objective to acknowledge their penitent conduct.



“From our unimpeachable and impeccable tracking, this is the first time in at least a year, President Akufo-Addo has jetted out of the continent without using a profligate and sybaritic charter at profound expense to the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer,” he wrote.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added that by this new decision, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has saved the country over GHc3.3 million.



“By commendably opting to fly First Class on Emirates and avoiding another extravagant charter, President Akufo-Addo has saved the Ghanaian taxpayer an impressive US$468 000.00. That is equivalent to a staggering GHS3, 306,139,20,” he wrote.



President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on ‘Ghana Day’ scheduled for March 8, 2022.



He will also hold bilateral talks on matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



