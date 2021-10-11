Okuapemhene meets Dr Bawumia ahead of Odwira festival

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: Nana Ekua, Contributor

The Okuapemhene, Nana Kwesi Akuffo III on Thursday, October 7 presented some gift items to the Vice President, Dr Mamudu Bawumia to celebrate his new age and also to invite him to this year’s Odwira’s Festival.



The gifts were presented by the Okuapemhene Asamponghene, Nana Kwaku Aboagye Dewuro I, at the Vice President’s residence.



Dr Bawumia accepted the gifts and the invitation and also expressed his gratitude to the chief’s kind gestures



The chief presented a cow and other food items to commemorate and celebrates Dr Bawumia’s 58 birthday celebration



This year Odwira festivities begin on Monday, October 11 to Saturday, October 17. For nearly 200 years, generations of Akropong, Amanokrom and Aburi have annually celebrated the Odwira festival which was initiated by Nana Addo Dankwa 1, who was then the 19th Okuapehene of Akuapem.



The celebration is linked to the victory of the people of Okuapeman over the then powerful Asante army during the historic battle of Katamansu near Dodowa in 1826. Being a Yam festival, traditionally, the timing of Odwira also coincides with the harvest season of the New Yam when there is abundant food; gratitude for the harvest is especially expressed in “feeding” the ancestors.



The festival will be preceded by the usual clearing of the path to Amanprobi which ushers in the Odwira with the purification of the Kingdom with herbs followed by the parading of the harvest of new yams through the principal streets of Akropong, capital of Okuapeman.