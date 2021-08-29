You are here: HomeNews2021 08 29Article 1343632

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: peacefmonline.com

Okoe-Boye narrates when he was stopped by police for 'doing nothing wrong'

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye play videoFormer Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has narrated how he was stopped by some Police Personnel for "doing nothing wrong"

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said after the police had stopped him in a "rude" manner, they went ahead and collected monies from persons driving luxurious cars.

"It is difficult to fix a country where those who are supposed to help protect the discipline are rather allies of the indiscipline" he lamented.



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment