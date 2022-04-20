Okoe-Boye commissions 20-seater toilet

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has commissioned a 20-seater toilet facility located behind the Lekma Hospital in Ledzokuku.



The project according to the former MP was financed by the MP’s Common Fund allocated to him during his tenure as an MP.



In a Twitter post, Dr Okoe Boye shared a video of the commissioning, “This morning, I had the privilege of commissioning a 20-seater toilet located behind the Lekma Hospital. I financed the project with my MPs share of the Common Fund.



“What drives me remains the mission to make the world a better place.”



He added that the hope is to be able to be proud of the things he did for his neighbor.



"When I stand before the Lord one day, I want to be able to say that I did my best for my neighbor at all times with all that I had access to; this is what Leadership is about," he said.



