Oko Vanderpuije roots for new Accra Mayor

Former Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has expressed his readiness to go all out with support for the new Accra Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey.



Elizabeth K. T. Sackey was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become the first female to occupy that position in the history of Ghana.



Her nomination meant that she would replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, the outgoing chief executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly if confirmed.



Ahead of her confirmation on Thursday, October 7, 2021, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije who was present at the event indicated his immense support for Mrs Sackey. According to him, her works in the past as a Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North and as a former government appointee have proven her competence and suitability for the job.



“I’m here to support the nomination and to ensure that we get her confirmed. Accra needs our chief executive and the choice for today, we are all supporting. We are all supporting because we know the nominee has been an assembly member before, she has been a member of parliament, she has been a deputy regional minister and we think that she is ready to take on the seat as chief executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and I think that she would be a team player,” he said in an interview with JoyNews.



“She would be one that would be a stakeholder, will work with the stakeholders and I think that she will be ready to face the challenges of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly,” he added.



About her predecessor and his performance during his term in office, Mr Vanderpuije, whilst refraining from dwelling on that said,



“I think the president in his own wisdom, has decided to bring us a new chief executive and I think that we have to accept it, and move forward. It is neither here nor there. It’s a new day, we have a new chief executive, we need to confirm her and then let her get to work,” he said, whilst speaking to Joynews.