Oko Vanderpuije backs Henry Quartey’s decision to ban 'aboboyaa'

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has pledged his support for the decision to regulate the use of tricycles, better known as ‘aboboyaa’ in transporting waste on various highways in the capital.



According to the former Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), he welcomes the initiative taken by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey to regularise the operations of tricycles most especially in the Greater Accra region.



His remark was in connection with the decision to restrict tricycles from using the Accra-Tema motorway from November 1, 2021.



Speaking on Citi FM’s eyewitness news, Mr. Oko Vanderpuije said, the directives by the Minister is laudable and key, hence cannot but afford to rally behind it since he feels excited over the latter’s efforts.Okoe Vanderpuije



“I am very happy that the Regional Minister in a coordinated effort is working with the district assemblies in the Greater Accra Region,”



Mr. Vanderpuije underscored the need to collaborate with decision makers of the various districts by way of making the laws effective because the constitution recognizes the District Assembly as the highest political authority in the local level.



He further noted that since the district assemblies have legislative and executive powers he urged Mr Quartey to engage them in a dialogue to enable the decision take effect on banning tricycles on the motor way.



It would be recalled that in August this year, Henry Quartey met with stakeholders in various sectors to discuss the implementation of Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations (2012) Legislative Instrument (LI) and specifically banning the use of tricycles on highways and principal street in the region since the LI 2180 among other things prohibits the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.



The meeting which saw participation of representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, Ghana Police Service, Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA), Roads and Highways, Waste Management Service Providers, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and others was meant to draw conclusions for a Bye-law that will revive and ensure strict compliance and regulation.



