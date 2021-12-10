You are here: HomeNews2021 12 10Article 1420522

Okese1 drops visuals for his latest freestyle, 'Trapper'

Ghanaian rap sensation, Okese1, is out with visuals for his recently released rap-infused freestyle, "Trapper" which he so raps, along with a style.

The groovy hip-hop beat was mixed and mastered by renowned UK-based producer Gbevu with its captivating video shot in the UK.

As usual, the Amotia Geng lyricist went berserk with his sleek style on a hard-hitting track.

Speaking on the release of his new song, Okese1 said “Trapper” is a special gift to all his beautiful fans.

