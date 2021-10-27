Okere District Assembly engages communities on sanitation

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Okere District Assembly has engaged its community members to mobilize the support of the traditional and community leaders to ensure a better outcome of the special sanitation project it is rolling out.



The one-year project dubbed, "Clean Okere: Operation clean your frontage", was launched in September this year to propel the agenda of Okere becoming one of the cleanest districts.



The project is to hold people responsible for the cleaning of frontages of their homes, shops, schools, markets, and other public spaces close to them.



Dan Kwaku Botwe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, and Daniel Kenneth Addo, Okere District Chief Executive (DCE) met chiefs and people at Abiriw, Dawu, Awukugua, VRA Resettlement quarters, and Adukrom to explain the project as well as their expected roles for a successful outcome.



Briefing the media, the DCE indicated that the consensus of the chiefs and all stakeholders included the establishment of a sanitation league table to rank the cleanest to dirtiest traditional council area, cleanest school, cleanest religious denomination as a form of motivation to keep public places clean.



“There would also be a yearly publication of communal timetable schedule to be followed strictly with all stipulating sanctions for defaulters to be dealt with according to the bye-laws setting up the project.



Mr Botwe, MP and Local Government Minister, commended the Assembly for the initiative and urged the chiefs and community leaders to own the project to ensure its success.



"As the Local Government Minister, my home District must show leadership in that direction as charity begins at home."



He explained to the people some national policies such as the operation clean your frontage was a move to ensure that public spaces were clean, noting that sanitation was a shared responsibility in which every citizen must be involved.