Okatakyie Afrifa slams Akufo-Addo for mismanaging Ghana’s economy

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Host of Abranaa So on TV XYZ, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has advised the Akufo-Addo government to desist from profligacy and focus on how to implement policies that will better the lives of Ghanaians.



He said the Akufo-Addo he supported while in opposition has become reckless while in power, owing to the country’s current debt stock and the development deficit.



Speaking on his TV show on Saturday, Okatakyie recounted how the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, blames the economic crisis on the COVID-19 pandemic but fails to address the financial loss the country has suffered due to corruption and the excessive expenditure at the seat of the President.



President Akufo-Addo has been widely accused of hiring expensive jets on his trips abroad while the country has a presidential jet.



The Minority in Parliament has charged the Finance Minister to account to the country how much the state spends to fly Akufo-Addo on the luxurious jets outside the country.



It is for this reason that Okatakyie criticised Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling his numerous promises to Ghanaians.



