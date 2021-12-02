Okaishie traders appeal to Regional Minister to investigate ‘death trap’ 3-storey building construction

Regional News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AMA confirms developers of Okaishie storey building have no permit



Traders raise health and environmental concerns over siting of new building



Regional minister asked to intervene to avert disaster at Makola



Traders and property owners at the Okaishie Market in Accra have appealed to the Greater Accra Regional Minister and the Mayor of Accra to investigate the legality of the construction of a three-storey building in the area.



At a press conference held on Thursday, 02 December 2021, the traders and property owners noted that the nature and design of the multi-storey building has converted portions of the market area into high-risk flood zone as a part of the building impedes flow of water causing the area to be flooded whenever it rains.



“Additionally, the building obstructs air circulation in the area, thereby creating ventilation issues for the Petitioners and other persons residing in that area.



“It is also worth noting that, the building is currently occupying space that served as the only access route for the Ghana Fire Service when they were called upon to douse a recent fire outbreak in the area. The construction has effectively made that portion of the market inaccessible to any one of the emergency service providers responding to a distress call. This would endanger lives and properties,” Alhassan Brimah who addressed the press conference stated.



The concerned traders and property owners said they were informed that the project owners do not have a building permit for the ongoing construction and therefore must be queried.



While calling on the regional minister’s office to intervene in the siting of the building, the traders stated that “the failure of the project owners to secure a building permit before commencing construction, if established, would be a clear violation of the law. The unlawful and unreasonable use of the said strip of land could present a disaster of alarming proportion, if allowed to proceed any further.



“We respectfully ask that you use your good offices to cause a very thorough investigation into the case with a view, very respectfully, of temporarily halting all construction activities on the said land and prosecuting them, if necessary,” he added.



GhanaWeb on November 15, 2021, published about the said building and complaints of health and environmental risks it poses to the residents and traders in the area.



Some traders in the area told GhanaWeb that the inception of the project has turned the area into a stagnation point for flowing water causing their shops to be flooded anytime rainfalls.



"Before the construction, we had no issues when it rains but now anytime it rains the place gets flooded and the water enters our shops," a trader complained.



The Makola Market, some three months ago, saw a fire outbreak leading to the destruction of several shops and properties.



One of the concerns that rose from the fire outbreak was the ease of access for emergency responders.



At the press conference on Thursday, the traders and the property owners said “it is also worth noting that, the building is currently occupying space that served as the only access route for the Ghana Fire Service when they were called upon to douse a recent fire outbreak in the area. The construction has effectively made that portion of the market inaccessible to any one of the emergency service providers responding to a distress call. This would endanger lives and properties.”



Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Officer at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Gilbert Ankrah has confirmed to GhanaWeb that the developers of the building in question have no permit from the assembly.







