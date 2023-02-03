You are here: HomeNews2023 02 03Article 1707386

Regional News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Disclaimer

Source: Bala Ali, Contributor

Okagyakrom SHTS to get boys’ dormitory

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Oti Rgional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu and others at the project site Oti Rgional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu and others at the project site

Okagyakrom Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Jasikan Municipality will soon get a boys’ dormitory as the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, hands over a project site to a contractor to construct one for the students of the school.

The minister, sharing his personal experience of working as a farm labourer to raise funds for his Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), advised the students to hard work to achieve their career goals.

He presented a GHC1,000 prize to the 2022 best West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) student of the school.

The Oti Regional Director of Education, Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, tasked the school authorities to protect the properties of the contractor against thieves.
The contractor in charge of the project is Lovemak Ventures Ltd.

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment