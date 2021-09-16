‘Okada’ rider drowns in Ankobra river

Regional News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Western Region



An ‘okada’ rider believed to be in his twenties has drowned in the Ankobra river at Wassa Jukwaa Heman in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.



The heavy downpour in the area on Wednesday, September 15, caused the river to overflow its banks, flooding various places in the community including the main road on Thursday, September 16.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the Assembly Member of the area, Stephen Cobbina, said "I was informed at 5 am this morning that the road had flooded, so I even went to the information centre to announce it to prevent people from crossing the river."



According to him, all cars and motorbikes were parked due to the flood. But the okada rider whose name was given as Tetteh decided to go through the flood to the other side to buy fuel after bringing a passenger to the area.



"He ignored the advice of people and went into the flood with the motorbike and the water swept him away in the middle,” he added.



Elders of the community were informed about the incident and a libation was poured to make way for divers to go into the water to search for him. The divers came out with him lifeless.



The Assemblyman said the deceased “is not a known person in the area but my search indicates that he comes from a village called Wassa Gyedua, Ethiopia Forest in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality but plies his okada business in the area.”



Stephen Cobbina said he has informed the Amenfi East Police Command who are yet to pick the body.