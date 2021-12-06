Okada boys to become the focus of fight against teen pregnancy

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: GNA

The 2022 implementation of the GoG/UNFPA Country Seven Programme (CP7) would focus on commercial motor riders in its bid to eliminate teenage pregnancy.



Victoria Fato, Focal Person at the Volta Regional Coordinating Council for the project, said stakeholders had endorsed a resolve to move in on the commercial motor riders, mostly young men, who have become notorious for baiting young girls with their rides and spending power.



She said programming submitted for 2022, when approved, would provide seminars for okada riders among other stakeholders, adding that the sensitisation would target the youth in their clusters to reorient their role in community progress.



The Focal Person was addressing an end of year review meeting in Ho, and said the programme for next year would seek to establish community parent advocacy support groups, as well as a male empowerment school as it progressed along the fight.



Teenage pregnancy continues to be a challenge to girl child development in communities across the country, and stakeholders, at the meeting noted its prevalence despite gains made.



The three-year UNFPA supported programme activities, focused on sexual and reproductive health and rights, ending maternal mortality, as well as sexual and gender-based violence, implemented by the Department of Gender, National Youth Authority, the Ghana Health Service, CSOs, and NGOs.



Female social clubs, and skills training were provided for teen mothers and preteen girls in the six implementing districts, where midwives also received life-saving skills training.



The Ghana Coalition for NGOs in health also joined the project with health screenings for HIV, TB, malaria in pregnancy, and outreach education.



Beneficiaries, at the review meeting, recalled the gains of the various initiatives, and among them were young girls who had received education on sexual and reproductive rights.



Stakeholders and implementing partners equally lauded the impact of the initiatives, and appealed for the expansion of the project to benefit more communities and districts.



“We are looking forward to doing more next year, and we intend to, this time around, target our parents and our communities, and sensitise the okada riders,” Madam Fato, said, adding that with more resources, expanding the programme could be considered.



The CP7, which is designed to address unmet family planning needs and end child marriages, is being implemented in Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, and also the North Dayi, Central Tongu, Afadzato South, South Dayi, and the Akatsi North Districts of the Volta Region.