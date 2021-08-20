Oil discovery in Jomoro has not translated into development - Ekye-Kwesie

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Jomoro CPP Parliamentary candidate in the December 2020 elections, Mr Patrick Ekye-Kwesie has reminded the government and operators that the discovery of oil and Gas in the Tano Basin has not benefited the people of Jomoro.



He noted that though the discovery of oil itself does not automatically translate into development, the strategies and economic framework, and policy decisions of the government must create the enabling environment for investment through renowned systems of development guided by empirical research.



This was contained in a press release issued by Mr.Ekye-Kwesi at Beyin and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.



The release said since the announcement of Ghana's oil find, there has been much literature on oil discovery and its impact on the economy.



“However, it is difficult to assume the views of young and old people in Jomoro who are beneficiaries or victims of the decisions being made today”, it said.



It lamented that, "there is growing despondency among the youth in Jomoro as a result of the national neglect being experienced by people around the oil rig".



"We are tired of failed capacity building promises to the chiefs and good people in Jomoro", It said.



It indicated that the youth were demanding full sensitization on the local content laws and the Petroleum Management Act for the people of Jomoro since it had been shelved for long.



"The youth is demanding without provocation, the corporate social responsibility of all operators in the Tano Basin including contractors and vendors".



In addition, "we are demanding without hesitation, the status of the much talked about Fertilizer Plant in Jomoro and its associate infrastructure which is not viable".



It said, "the youth also want to be abreast of the proposed Petroleum Hub in Jomoro and its current status especially to have more education on the compulsory acquisition of our farmlands".



The youth is asking for routine safety briefing of the flaring of gas by the various players especially Ghana National Gas Company.



It reminded the government that it would be economically wise to construct a crew change port in Jomoro to reduce cost in embarking from Takoradi.



The release appealed to the Member of Council of State who is a daughter of Jomoro, Madam Eunice Buah" to put Jomoro at heart and speak to the President about their neglect despite feeding Ghana."