Ohwim Akusu residents anticipate fear after robbery attacks, ask authorities to beef up security

Regional News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents of Ohwim- Akusu, a suburb of Bantama Sub-Metro within the Kumasi metropolitan assembly of the Ashanti region have expressed fear following the armed attack that led to the death of a 31-year-old man in the area.



According to the residents, this has not been the first time such an attack and killing of innocent people by these criminals has occurred within the area. They are therefore calling on the city authorities to as a matter of urgency beef up security within the area since they see the area becoming a target for these robbers.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent in an interview, the residents revealed that, the area, especially, Akusu has been witnessing at least seven to eight of similar attacks within this year, 2022 alone. They said three of such victims passed on as a result of the attacks.



Their frustrations come following the recent shooting of a 31-year-old businessman at Ohwim- Akusu.



Abdul Wahab was shot dead by suspected armed robbers on Thursday dawn.



According to the report, the 30-year-old deceased who works at ‘B Musah Phones’ company limited was shot after the said robbers had pursued him in his room.



Tofiq Gonga, elder brother of the deceased who earlier spoke to GhanaWeb, said, they were asleep in different rooms when they heard gunshot sounds in the room of the deceased.



"We went to the room right after the sound only to see my younger brother in a pool of blood.



Before his death, we rushed him to the Abrepo County hospital but he was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for proper treatment but he couldn't survive," he said.



Some residents expressing their worry said, armed robbers constantly attack them, causing fear and panic within the area.



According to them, a colleague resident within the area was stabbed to death in April this year, blaming the police for failing to patrol the community.



They further revealed that a boy and his girlfriend were similarly attacked some days ago where the boy's phone and laptop were seized by these robbers and was subsequently stabbed to death.



"His girlfriend was able to run to blow the alarm but everything had been too late when rescuers went to the scene," a resident told GhanaWeb.



They added that it is dangerous for them to walk at night or at dawn or even walk as an individual. They are therefore calling on the police and other stakeholders to as a matter of urgency come to their aid.



In addition, the residents who are eyewitnesses bemoaned the insecurity situation and pleaded with the security agency and the government for tight security in the area.



Meanwhile, Mr. Eliastus Ebo Boison, assembly member for the area reacting to the issue said the recurrences of such incidents had really become a source of worry to the authorities.



According to him, a watchdog volunteer group that was set to clamp down on such criminal activities is no more in operation due to certain challenges.



He however revealed that plans were underway to in partnering the police to do regular patrol within the area.