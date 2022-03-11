Ohenewaa stimulates excitement with 'Sugar Banana'

Music of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Lifeline Record’s signed artist Ohenewaa is back with another melodious single titled Sugar Banana.



The single Sugar Banana, is an afrobeat masterpiece, as Ohenewaa charms with her vocals and sweet melodies to an equally inviting instrumentation.



Sugar Banana was produced by Deelaw Beatz.



This is her second single after her debut ‘Shut Up’, which got her massive praise and this new single is tipped to increase her profile even more. The song is written by Deelaw Beatz and Ohenewaa.



She has already received a glowing endorsement from top media personalities such as Abeiku Santana who referred to her as the next breakthrough star after Black Sherif.



Sugar Banana can be streamed across all the major streaming platforms.