Ohemaa Dadao reveals why she left her previous record label

Music of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian female rapper, Ohemaa Dadao has explained why she left her record label to become an independent artiste.



She debunked all claims she left her previous record label because her manager then attempted to harass her sexually.



She told Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, “I stopped working with him but it had nothing to do with the rumors being spread. Our contract ended and we had to part ways and that was it. It had nothing to do with the rumors which went around.”



Ohemaa Dadao noted that although she and her former boss no longer work together, there is no bad blood whatsoever amongst them.



“Sometimes I wonder where these bloggers get their stories from because I have no idea and I also do not remember going on any platform to say anything like that so it's amazing to hear such things,” she stated.



The talented rapper emphasized, none of the rumors ever happened and advised bloggers to watch what they put out there concerning musicians and their careers.



“Some of them write a lot forgetting what they write can destroy the reputation of the artiste. They should be careful what they put out there,” she cautioned.