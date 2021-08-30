Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, Sefwi Anhwiaso MP call for peace and unity in the constituency

Regional News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

The Omanhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who doubles as the President of National House Chiefs has sent a delegation of four prominent divisional chiefs to meet the Member of Parliament of the area, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, to resolve all the differences that had been creating tension in the constituency.



The four member delegation were Nana Awasohene, Nana Amponsah; Nana Sompahene, Nana Korankye; Nana Ntakamuhene, Nana Somia; and Nana Adiembrahene, Nana Atipimuhene.



Two prominent chiefs joined Alfred Obeng-Boateng to receive the delegation. They were Nana Kofi Affi III, Manwerehene; and Nana Dwantoahene.



At the meeting, the delegation told Alfred Obeng-Boateng they knew the MP had no prior knowledge of most of the publications that had been coming from the constituency particularly the current press conference organised against Ogyeahoho.



However, they want him, as the leader of the party in the constituency, to put his feet down to ensure that those who would make false publications against the great chief and his sub chiefs are severely dealt with henceforth.



They also asked him to visit the palace very often with his party members for advice from the chief because Ogyeahoho really wants him to succeed as an MP.



They further indicated that as the President of National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho was not happy about the numerous publications and the seeming tension in the constituency because he stands for peace and unity.



The MP thanked the delegation for the advice and assured them that he had started investigating the press conference. He said that he felt very sad when he listened to the press conference because he had no knowledge about the press conference and its content but people would definitely link him to it.



He pleaded with them to plead with Ogyeahoho to forgive those who organised the press conference and as the custom demands, he would come to the palace to plead for forgiveness on behalf of the organizers at the appropriate time.



Finally, he pleaded with nananom to remain neutral when it comes to politics in order not to give the youth the opportunity to tarnish the image of the stool and nananom. He pointed out that because of social media, people can hide in their bedrooms to publish all sorts of things.