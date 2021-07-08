Oguamanhen's name not expunged - CCYDA

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Cape Coast Youth Development Association (CCYDA) has debunked claims that Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area's name has been expunged from the National House of Chiefs' register.



It said it found the publication made in some tabloids on Tuesday June 22 as shocking and extremely distasteful.



The Association had therefore called for a full retraction of the published story with the same prominence and banner, within a week by way of a rejoinder as per the legal right of the Oguamanhen without fail.



A press release signed by Mr. Francis Baidoo, Chairman of the Association and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast on Wednesday, said the unfortunate publication was done at a time Osabrimba, the Oguaa Traditional Council, and the CCYDA were spearheading a massive developmental agenda for the Area.



It said the comprehensive agenda which was to uplift the image of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Area and Central Region as a whole, with some international investors, must not be jeopardised in anyway.



"The Association has critically reviewed the publication and found the contents as most unfortunate, mischievous and calculated to destroy the ongoing massive developmental projects in the Cape Coast metropolis.



"The Association will not sit unconcerned for such destructive publications to drive out international investors determined to invest to accelerate development," it said.



However, the Association had asked the seven Asafo companies of Oguaa through their respective heads who remained the legitimate Kingmakers to quickly intervene.



The release underscored the need for the media involved to be fair and publish only the updated information, based on the truth and proper