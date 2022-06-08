Ofosu Ampofo had nothing to do with last-minute rescheduling of Duffuor’s ‘Ahotor’ project event - NDC

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has clarified issues regarding the cancellation of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s Ahotor project event at the party’s headquarters.



A press statement signed by their General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia sought to indicate that contrary to some media reports linking the rescheduling of the event to dirty schemes of the NDC's National Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the said event was cancelled due to "certain issues raised subsequent to the final meeting by the donor with aspects of the agreement which required further deliberations and clearance by FEC".



Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour officially launched the Ahotor Project for grassroots members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashaiman.



The donation includes a Public Address (PA) system, 100 plastic chairs and 4 canopies which can be rented out to generate revenue for members.



The event scheduled to take place at the party’s Headquarters at Adabraka on 7th June 2022 in Accra was however cancelled.



Some NDC sympathizers and members across the country took to social media to express concerns over the development.



Reacting to this and an article by the Informer Newspaper, Asiedu Nketia said the party is committed to acting in line with the party's constitution.



Below is the full press release from the NDC:



For immediate release

9th June, 2022



RE: OFOSU AMPOFO GOES DIRTY.



Our attention has been drawn to a front-page publication in the Informer newspaper of today Wednesday 8th June 2022 under the above headline.



In the said publication, the author sought to create an false impression that the National Chairman of our great Party, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has resorted to some dirty manoeuvres to undermine the smooth take-off of the Ahotor project being sponsored by Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former minister of finance during the Mills/Mahama administration of the NDC.



We wish to put on record that since the time the project was proposed, the Functional Executive Committee of NDC has held several meetings with Dr. Duffour and his team to try to streamline an implementation scheme for the project that will satisfy the intentions of the donor without compromising the rules and principles of the Party.



A mutually acceptable agreement was reached at our FEC meeting last week, with Dr. Duffour in attendance pursuant to which we scheduled the presentation of the Ahotor project items to the party for Tuesday, 7th June, 2022. The event was rescheduled because of certain issues raised subsequent to the final meeting by the donor with aspects of the agreement which required further deliberations and clearance by FEC.



We wish to further put on record that decision-making in NDC is done strictly in accordance with the Party’s constitution and not by the dictates of any individual however highly placed he/she may be.



Signed

Comrade Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary.



