Ofosu Ampofo engages persons with disabilities

Politics of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: Delali Sewoekpor, Contributor

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 joined the party hierarchy to interact with the disability desk of the NDC as part of its maiden strategic retreat.



This four-day retreat, organized under the auspices of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation aims at reviewing the national, regional, constituency and branch structures of the desk’s performance since its inauguration.



The retreat among other things considered a drive for the special mobilization of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and their affiliates as well as the way forward in the party’s continued strive to integrate all persons across its structures.



The Chairman indicated that the NDC is the first political party to have its manifesto designed in braille form to provide an opportunity for the visually impaired to have access to the party’s message.



He also noted the NDC is the first political party to involve persons with disability in the drafting of its manifesto.



The Chairman used the occasion to interact with participants present and assured that the NDC believes in all-inclusive organization hence, would continue to involve Persons With Disability at all times and at all levels.