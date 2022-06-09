Ofosu-Ampofo cancelled ‘Ahotor’ project relaunch at NDC HQ – Boateng Gyan replies

Politics of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former National Organizer of the NDC and Member of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s Ahotor Project Team, Yaw Boateng Gyan, says the National Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, called of the project launch at the party’s Headquarters in Accra.



According to him, all was set for the event at the headquarters when the National Chairman, through the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, called to inform him that the relaunch has been put on hold.



“In the morning of Monday, June 6, 2022, while preparing for the relaunch on Tuesday, Sammy Gyamfi called me and delivered a message from the National Chairman, Hon. Ofosu Ampofo that the relaunch of the Ahotor has been put on hold.



“This was the last communication regarding the relaunch of the Ahotor Project with FEC,” the former NDC National Organizer explained in a statement.



He added that “We are still waiting for FEC official communication regarding the relaunch of Ahotor Project.”



Below is the full statement from the former National Organizer of the NDC



For Immediate Release.



Re: Re – Ofosu Ampofo Goes Dirty



Our attention has been drawn to a publication with the above heading purporting to be coming from the general secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketiah dated June 9 but issued on June 8, 2022, relating to the relaunch of the Ahotor Project.



We wish to explain as follows:



On Wednesday June 1 2022, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and I, Yaw Boateng Gyan Former National Organiser of the NDC, met with the NDC Functional Executive Committee (FEC) and presented a draft agreement on the implementation of the Ahotor Project for the NDC Grassroots, for the consideration of FEC.

FEC deferred the draft agreement to the two lawyers, Hon. Alex Segbefia and Sammy Gyamfi for their study.



At this same meeting, FEC proposed, and we all agreed to relaunch the Ahotor project at the headquarters on Tuesday, June 7 at 11 am.

After the agreement to relaunch the Ahotor Project on Tuesday, June 7, we thanked the members of FEC and left the meeting on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

On the evening of Thursday, June 2, 2022, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the national communications officer presented an edited version of the draft agreement to us for for consideration.



On this same Thursday evening, we also presented additional edits to the national communications officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi for their consideration. We did not hear from FEC throughout the weekend, so focused on the preparations for the relaunch on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.



On the morning of Monday, June 6, 2022, while preparing for the relaunch on Tuesday, Sammy Gyamfi called me and delivered a message from the National Chairman, Hon. Ofosu Ampofo that the relaunch of the Ahoto has been put on hold.

This was the last communication regarding the relaunch of the Ahotor Project with FEC. We are still waiting for FEC official communication regarding the relaunch of Ahotor Project.



We wish to assure the NDC membership that our resolve to equip the base with the necessary tools for financial independence is still as strong as ever.



Long Live NDC

Long Live Ghana



Signed Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former National Organiser and Member of Ahotor Project Team