Ofosu Ampofo assures Zanetor of bringing Konadu back to NDC

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said that the party will take steps to ensure the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, returns to the party after has been out of the party for many years.



This comes after Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings appealed to the National Democratic Congress to do whatever it takes to bring her mother back to the party at the memorial service for the remembrance of her dad who passed on, November 12, 2021.



"We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive. And I’d like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You."



"I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he'll not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged. On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back,” she appealed.



Speaking at the same event, the chairman of the party said for a party to thrive there is the need for togetherness, therefore the appeal will be considered to ensure she returns back to the party.



“...I listened to our daughter making a very passionate appeal to the party and I want to assure her that we will take up the request with all the seriousness it deserves because the saying is unity lies strength and of course we as a party can only thrive when we bring all shades of opinion and work as a team,” he said.



