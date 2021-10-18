Ofosu Ampofo, Boahen trial: Not all persons at the meeting were charged

Politics of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: thefinderonline.com

Police Chief Inspector Bernard Bekoe, the investigator in the case of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC), last Thursday told an Accra High Court that not all persons present at the meeting were charged.



Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen are standing trial over a supposed leaked tape in which Ofosu Ampofo was heard inciting NDC supporters at a meeting to perpetrate violence against the leadership of the Electoral Commission and the National Peace Council.



The two accused persons have denied the charge of conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer.



The NDC Chairman is facing additional two counts of assault against a public officer.



According to Mr Bekoe, Mr Alfred Ogbamey, a communication specialist, and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament, were present at the meeting with Ofosu Ampofo, but they did not make any statement or utterance that warrant their arrest or invitation.



“My Lord, Alfred Ogbamey did not make any statement or utterance which constitutes a crime, so I did not invite him. Mr Haruna Iddrisu did not commit any offence after listening to the tape.”



Police Chief Inspector Bekoe was continuing with his cross-examination administered by Mr Tony Lithur, counsel for Ofosu Ampofo, when the trial resumed today at an Accra High Court.



Chief Inspector Bekoe told the High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Samuel K. Aseidu, a Court of Appeal judge, that he charged Ofosu Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen, NDC Deputy Communication Officer, because they had conspired to commit crime.



According to the third prosecution witness, Boahen in an open interview on Adom TV, confirmed that he was in total support of Ofosu Ampofo’s plan to commit some offences.



He told the Court that he did not need to see the two accused persons together before the commission of the offences.



Police Chief Inspector Bekoe said people are charged only when there are enough evidence against them. “I only arrest and charge a person whom I have sufficient evidence for committing a crime,” the witness said.



According to him, on the said audio, he heard the voice of Alfred Ogbamey and some applauds.



He said because Ogbamey is a political figure who contributes to most radio discussions, he was familiar with his voice. He said per the report on the audio, there were no insertions.



The fact of prosecution is that following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, which was characterised by violence on January 31, 2019, Ofosu Ampofo met with some NDC communicators on February 3, 2019.



At the said meeting, the prosecution said Ofosu Ampofo and Bohen mapped out a strategy of criminal activities which include violence against the EC Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, and Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the National Peace Council.



It said an audio recording of the said meeting was leaked and the Criminal Investigations Department commenced investigation over the comment made in the said tape.



On February 20, 2019, Boahen in an interview, confirmed his participation in the meeting and also revealed that the leaked audio recording is a true reflection of what had transpired on February 3, 2019 meeting.



The Court adjourned the case to November 01, 2021.



