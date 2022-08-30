Ofori Panin Fie is trying to subdue Akyem Apedwa chief through suppression - Apedwa Palace

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Nana Akua Otiwaah, Contributor

The office of Akyem Apedwa Hene, Osabarima Asante Frimpong Manson II is shocked to wake up and read on the front page of the Daily Statesman and other social media platforms with some misleading headlines and concocted press release with his signature under it.



The Apedwa palace describes such letters in the public as pure misleading by some selfish ones in the Ofori Panin Fie.



A close source to Osabarima Asante Frimpong Manson II revealed to natives of Akyem Apedwa that, persons from the Ofori Panin Fie led by one D.M Ofori Atta requested for his official letterhead which he didn't hesitate to grant that, because he has the trust of the Ofori Panin Fie. Little did he know that there was the ill motive behind the letterhead which he gave to them in addition to him signing on it.



"They told him they were going to respond to certain controversies surrounding the Apedwa stool, and for that matter, they needed his letterhead and signatures on them to avoid delays" source (name withheld)



Since there is heat between the Apedwa Agona Royals and the natives of Apedwa against the chief, Osabarima Asante Frimpong Manson II, the Ofori Panin Fie is capitalizing on that to subdue the chief to always say yes to their demand in other for them to also defend and protect him from being destooled by his natives and the royal family



The good people of Akyem Apedwa were thrown into a state of disarray when they saw the release purported to come from the chief of Akyem Apedwa who doesn't know much about the stool he is occupying. They knew something is wrong somewhere because the chief would only do that in the interest of Ofori Panin Fie to protect him from being destooled by the people of Akyem Apedwa.



"We just don't understand why the people of Kyebi and the Ofori Panin Fie have turned their eyes on Akyem Apedwa's lands suddenly," a source from Apedwa palace



The people of Akyem Apedwa are calling on the public to disregard the content of the press release purported to be coming from the Apedwa chief and treat it with the contempt it deserves.







