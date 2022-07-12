Ofori-Atta should be charged with manslaughter – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta has failed to release funds for Ministry of Works and Housing, Road and building consultant



Ken Ofori-Atta should be dismissed, Road and building consultant



Minister of Works and Housing cannot do work without money, Road and building consultant



Road and building consultant, Abdulai Mahama, has called for the prosecution of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on charges of manslaughter.



This he explains is due to his failure to release funds for the Ministry of Works and Housing to be able to embark on some emergency expansions, extensions, and desilting of the drains to help the free flow of water and prevent flooding which in the past has led to the death of some Ghanaians.



“As we speak not even one cedi has been released for the Ministry of Works and Housing for that purpose. Either it is disrespect to Cabinet or disrespect to the whole community of Ghana. Of course in any jurisdiction, the Minister of Finance should be charged for manslaughter because the Minister of Works and Housing cannot do work without money,” 3news.com quoted Mr. Mahama as having said.



He added despite the fact that the Finance Minister was directed to release the funds during an emergency cabinet meeting on 4 June last year [2021], as part of the commemoration of the June 3 disaster, several letters which served as reminders to the ministry have not received any reply or acknowledgment.



He however called on Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Minster as he has failed to adhere to his directive.



He also disclosed that the Ministry of Works and Housing is supposed to construct about 18 buffer sites in Accra but from 2019 up till July 2022 not a single one has been constructed, citing the Auditor General’s report.



“They were supposed to do a 110-kilometer stretch of the drain but they have done just 11 percent. That’s why I say that in any jurisdiction, the Minister of Finance would be charged for manslaughter because the people are dying,” he stated.



