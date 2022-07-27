Ofori-Atta's statement is a diversionary tactic; road tolls will be reintroduced – Dr. Wereko-Brobbey

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobbey, says Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta lied when he said road tolls would be introduced for only new roads constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.



He indicated that the statement made by Ofori-Atta is a diversionary tactic to reintroduce road tolls because all the PPP roads the minister mentioned might not even be completed before the term of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government ends.



"The issue about toll for me, the way I read it was almost a matter of intent to tolling because the specific project that was mentioned [Accra-Tema motorway] I don't believe will even be realised in the two and half years remaining of NPP's term because according to the minister procurement has now started and by the time it finishes Parliament will be on recess till October.



"So, I can't even see the whole thing going to Parliament until maybe the end of the year before contractors mobilise and set up. So, I think it was a diversionary statement," Dr. Wereko-Brobbey is quoted to have said on Joy FM's Super Morning.



He, therefore, urged the government to state its true intentions regarding the collection of road tolls in the country.



During the presentation of the 2022 Budget Review Statement in Parliament, the finance minister announced that the government is seeking to reintroduce road tolls for new roads that will be constructed under PPP projects.



He indicated that the purpose of the toll is to pay for the cost of constructing the said roads.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways has also come out with a statement to clarify that road tolls have not been reintroduced in Ghana, as asserted by some public factions.



The Roads Ministry said that the announcement made by Ken Ofori-Atta that road tolls will be collected for new roads constructed under PPP projects had been misconstrued to mean that the tolls are being reintroduced for all roads.



