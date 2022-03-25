Ofori-Atta’s firing should be the first measure on govt’s list to restore the economy - Amaliba

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Ken Ofori-Atta addresses press



Govt rolls out new measures to shore up economy



His presser was a complete waste of time - Amaliba reacts to Ken Ofori-Atta's address



A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has described the press conference by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, as a waste of time, calling for him to be sacked.



He believes Ofori-Atta’s dismissal should have been at the top of government’s list of solutions for the current economic crisis because for him, all the economic mess the country is currently is due to the ineptitude of the finance minister.



He added that the minister has superintended over “reckless borrowing”, a situation that has driven the country into dire hardships.



He was speaking on the Friday, March 25, 2022, edition of New Day on TV3 when he made the call.



“His press conference was a complete waste of prime time. If you are a Ghanaian and you expected that this morning, after the press conference, lorry fares will go down, you’ll be disappointed. If you’re a Ghanaian and you thought that this morning, after the press conference, cement prices will go down, you’ll be disappointed. If you’re a Ghanaian and this morning, after the press conference, you thought that the price of LPG will come down, you’ll be disappointed.



“Once again, it was a complete waste of primetime. If we were in a democracy where governments take the welfare needs of their people seriously, the first measure that this government would take will be to fire the finance minister because we are in this hole because of reckless borrowing,” he stated.



The government has rolled out a number of measures it hopes it can capitalize on to shore up the economy.



