Ofori-Atta's censure vote: Remember 2021 Election Petition, evidence wins – Ahiagbah to NDC

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the ongoing ad hoc committee hearing on a vote of censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



In a tweet shared on Friday, November 18, Ahiagbah said that the censure motion by the members of the minority caucus of Parliament is politically motivated.



He intimated that just as the NDC lost the 2021 Election Petition, their vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta will also fail due to lack of evidence.



“The NDC reduced everything in their quest to censure KOA, to politics. Zero evidence, just politics. Sadly, it's becoming a pattern with the NDC to reduce everything to politics. Recall the 2021 Election petition. Evidence wins,” the tweet read.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred a vote of censure filed by the minority caucus of Parliament for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to an 8-member ad hoc committee which started meeting on Monday, November 14, and is expected to decide on the removal of the minister within 7 days.



The minority caucus has cited mismanagement of Ghana’s economy, conflict of interest, misrepresentation of figures on Ghana’s economy and unconstitutional withdrawal from the consolidated fund among others.



The majority caucus, who have also indicated that they want the minister removed, have, however, stated that they will not support the vote of censure spearheaded by the minority caucus of the House because they do not agree with the reasons the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs cited.



View Richard Ahiagbah’s tweet below:





The NDC reduced everything in their quest to censure KOA, to politics. Zero evidence, just politics. Sadly, it's becoming a pattern with the NDC to reduce everything to politics. Recall the 2021 Election petition. Evidence wins. #FinanceMinister #JoyNews@3NewsGH #TV3NewDay — Richard Ahiagbah Official (@RAahiagbah) November 18, 2022

IB/