Ofori-Atta owns 11% shares in Databank – Dafeamekpor suggests

South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP) Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has suggested that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is a beneficial owner of Databank.



A document the MP shared on his Twitter handle showed Ken Ofori-Atta owns 11 percent of the bank - which the minister had previously stated he has no interest in.



“People doubted Hon. Isaac Adongo when he raised the deep involvement of the Fin Minister, Adu Boahen & the involvement of Databank & Blackstar Brokerage in the issuance of Ghana's Bonds. Today, they also doubt KKD for ventilating the same matter. See below shareholding structures,” parts of the tweet shared by the MP read.







Dafeamekpor's comments come on the back of an allegation by veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah that the Finance Minister was making money from some international loan agreements the country enters into.



Kyei Darkwah, who is popular known as KKD, accused Ken Ofori-Atta of what he says is conflict of interest.



According to him, the minister is benefiting at the expense of the country.



“I read a report yesterday that broke my heart, I saw how much Ghana owes but I also found that apparently, the Minister of Finance’s company or former company is a transaction advisor to the monies that we borrow.



"So, as Ghana gets poorer, the Minister of Finance’s company or former company gets richer,” he stated when he appeared as a guest on GTV’s Breakfast Show programme.



Describing the situation as unacceptable, KKD accused parliament of also failing to defend the interest of the country by allowing such a practice to fester.



“Is this how we want to continue in this country? Do we want to elect people into office, give them their pay and their perks and then allow them and their friends and their companies or their former companies to be the very beneficiaries of the woes of our country?





"This is not only about the finance minister of finance; this is about parliament. Parliament, you must be ashamed of yourself. You have failed the people of Ghana because I don’t think from the time of Nkrumah to date, whoever is the minister for finance should be benefiting every time our country goes to borrow money. Is that what happened?’’ he questioned.



People doubted Hon. Isaac Adongo when he raised the deep involvement of the Fin Minister, Adu Boahen & the involvement of Databank & Blackstar Brokerage in the issuance of Ghana's Bonds. Today, they also doubt KKD for ventilating the same matter. See below shareholding structures pic.twitter.com/kTXLVjn0tm — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) August 18, 2022

