Ofori-Atta must ‘vomit’ the over GH¢200m Data Bank made from govt loan facilitation – Martin Kpebu

Renowned lawyer, Martin Kpebu, has said that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must be made to repay the over GH¢200 million his company, Data Bank, allegedly made from facilitating government loan agreements.



Martin Kpebu accused the finance minister of using his office to make money at the expense of the government.



Speaking in a Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer said that because of the profit his company was making, Ofori-Atta failed to borrow funds on behalf of the government prudently.



“Ofori-Atta was borrowing in an unbridled fashion. He didn’t do the requisite economic modelling to see the effects of his unbridled borrowing. He was interested in the commission his company, Data Bank, makes from the borrowing.



“And now he, Ofori-Atta, after borrowing and putting us in so much problem, he has made over GH¢200 million. And I insist that Ofori-Atta, Data Bank must vomit this money.



“We put you in public office only for you to do business for yourself. If you want to do business with government when it comes to insurance you have to go to Enterprise Insurance, Ofori-Atta's company, otherwise they will not deal with you in the government ministries. And now when it comes to the bonds Ofori-Atta has made so much money from it,” he said.



“He will return that money. He will vomit it, he and his children will never spend that money,” he reiterated.



