Ofori-Atta is like stale water in a bottle, he must go – Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, has reiterated his calls for the sack of Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister citing his abysmal performance.



According to him, the Finance Minister has become like stale water in a bottle, adding that “there is no reason he must still be in office.”



Gyamfi stated that “the earlier he is fired for a more competent hand to take charge, the better for us.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had stated that there is no justification for the demand since most of his ministers have met his expectations.



Speaking on North Star Radio in Tamale on August 8, as part of his two-day tour of the Northern Region, he said he is impressed with his appointees.



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at,” he said.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”



Responding to this on Joy FM, Sammy Gyamfi noted that, "the President’s claims are not true and not borne out of facts.



He added, “there are many people in this country including journalists, public servants, NPP supporters who have called on the President to reshuffle his non-performing ministers.



“If there is any doubt that President Akufo-Addo has lost touch with the realities in Ghana today, this latest comment of his should clear any such doubt.



“It should settle the fact that we have a President who is not in tune with the happenings in this country and the feelings and sensibilities of people in this country,” Sammy Gyamfi stressed.



PEN/SARA