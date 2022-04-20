Ofori-Atta is a popular minister for all the bad reasons - Alan boy

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abraham Boadi, a former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, KMA, has identified Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as one of the most popular appointees of the government.



He is, however, convinced that even research will prove that the popularity that Ofori-Atta enjoys is for the bad reasons.



Boadi, who is known to be an ardent supporter of the Presidential flagbearership of Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, also slammed Ofori-Atta for ‘crowning’ VP Mahamudu Bawumia, a worthy successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Boadi, Ofori-Atta did not give any justification for his comments after the April 7 State of the Economy lecture where he hailed Bawumia’s delivery.



“He, Ken Ofori-Atta’s reputation has plummeted, he has no gravitas to go and tell party members that they should vote for Bawumia. The NPP’s problem is the two of them, ask ordinary people on the street and Ken is popular for all the wrong reasons,” he stressed on Abusua FM last week.



“In my opinion, his comments are empty and unjustified. I don’t know his power and influence in the party, so much so that he is coming to tell us that Bawumia’s delivery shows he can succeed Nana. How can Bawumia succeed Nana?” he quizzed.



According to Boadi, Alan Kyerematen, who has yet to make public his Presidential ambitions, will be the NPP’s flagbearer come rain or shine and that they won’t allow the opposition NDC to ‘trick’ party faithful into electing anyone else.



Bawumia is seen as a leading candidate in the race for the New Patriotic Party flagbearership slot. If he is to contest, he is likely to come up against the likes of Alan Kyerematen, Joe Ghartey and Boakye Agyarko.



Watch Boadi's interview below:



