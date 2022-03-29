Ofori-Atta in parliament for the passage of E-Levy

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy to consider March 29, 2022



All MPs are present in parliament – Reports



We have some 14-15 days to pass E-Levy - Ofori-Atta



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is in parliament today, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to move the motion for the 2nd reading of the E-levy Bill, sources close to GhanaWeb have said.



There are also unconfirmed reports that all Members of Parliament, including those who are sick, are in the House to vote on the E-Levy Bill, if need be.



Ken Ofori Atta, at a press briefing on March 24, 2024, stated that the government would impress on parliament to pass the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) Bill before the House goes on recess.





According to the minister, the implementation of the E-Levy forms part of revenue mobilisation efforts that will complement the expenditure reduction measures the government is undertaking to help get Ghana out of the current economic hardships.



TWI NEWS



He said, “it is already there; we are just going to continue discussions, and God willing, we are going to get it passed. It is in the parliament system ... parliament rises on April 4th or 5th, so we have got some critical 14 or 15 days to make it happen.”



“And I think after these town hall meetings, I understand what the Ghanaian people want,” he added.



Watch proceeding from Parliament below



