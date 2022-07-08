Ofori-Atta illegally withdrew from Consolidated Fund for Cathedral project - Ablakwa alleges

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has alleged that Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, breached some laws by withdrawing funds from the Consolidated Fund for the construction of the National Cathedral.



He said the minister acted without the required parliamentary approval.



Speaking to the press in Parliament on Thursday, July 7, the NDC MP averred that the Public Procurement Authority, PPA, in a response to his right-to-information request noted that it did not play any role in the selection of a contractor for the project.



“The Finance Minister on the blind side of Parliament has instructed three withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund without Parliamentary approval. The latest in this unending saga of the national cathedral is on the 4th of July. We activated an RTI request writing to the PPA to ask them to provide information. This is another layer of this scandal… The PPA in response to our quest is stating clearly that they have no record on the construction of the National Cathedral,” Ablakwa revealed.



He claims, he is surprised that Ribade Company Limited, was chosen for the construction project without the involvement of the Public Procurements Authority.



