Ofori-Atta holds meeting with USAID’s Samantha Power

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has held a meeting with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.



This was disclosed by the Ministry of Finance in a tweet on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.



The meeting was held to discuss rising global food insecurity, as a result of the Russian war on Ukraine.



It was also to discuss how USAID can address Ghana’s urgent needs as food prices go up.



The price of food has shot up in recent times across the country.



The price of maize has shot up in the markets of Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.



A check at some market areas in the city, including the Racecourse market, and Bantama market among others saw a rise in the price of the commodity.A bag of yellow maize which was sold at GHS500 has been increased to GHS600 whilst the white maize has risen from GHS450 to GHS550.



A rubber of the yellow maize has gained from GHS50 to GHS60 whilst the white maize has soared from GHS45 to GHS55.



The Small Scale Poultry Farmers’ Association has also announced a new price list for the sale of eggs across the country effective May 2, 2022.



Per the announcement, a small crate of eggs will now be sold for GHS 30.00.



