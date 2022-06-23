Ofori-Atta hasn’t been fired because he manages Akufo-Addo’s assets – Oduro Takyi alleges

Politics of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Ofori-Atta is the co-president of Ghana, Oduro Takyi alleges



Ofori-Atta is the only finance minister in the 4th Republic who has seen a 2nd term, Takyi



What is so unique about Ofori-Atta that he is still finance minister, Oduro Takyi



Youth activist and Regional Coordinator of Caye-West Africa, Bernard Oduro Takyi, has alleged that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has not been fired because he manages the properties of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, Ofori-Atta is the only finance minister in the 4th Republic of Ghana who has not been fired or reshuffled after the first term, despite his abysmal performance in the role.



In an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Oduro Takyi added that finance ministers, who managed the economy way better than Ofori-Atta, were removed from their positions for issues less grievous than the current happenings in the country.



“We have had five finance ministers under the fourth republic: Kwesi Botchway, Kwame Peprah, Osafo-Maafo, Kwadwo Baah-Wiredu, Kwame Anim Adu, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Seth Terkper and Ken Ofori-Atta. There is no regime where one person has gone more than one term as a finance minister, under the fourth republic.



“... and all of these finance ministers were changed for a reason. Osarfo-Marfo was sacked because of a controversy regarding a loan agreement (Macmillan project) ... Duffuor, who managed arguably the best economy in Ghana, was charged by the NDC. What has changed under Ken Ofori-Atta, who has borrowed more than all other finance ministers?



“...Ken Ofori Atta manages the personal assets of Akufo-Addo. Ofori-Atta’s company manages Akufo-Addo’s assets, so why will he change him. All the best finance ministers we have had served one term, what is so unique about Ofori-Atta whose is not totally healthy.



He further suggested that Ken Ofori Atta is the co-president of Ghana because he is so powerful that he can deny other ministers the funds they need to implement their policies.



