Ofori-Atta has used over GH¢12m oil revenue to pay judgement debts – Ablakwa alleges

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has used over GH¢12 million of Ghana’s oil revenue to pay judgement debts.



According to him, no finance minister has dared to use Ghana’s oil revenue to pay judgement debts except Ofori-Atta since the country started exploring oil.



In a series of tweets shared on Monday, November 14, 2022, the MP added that this action by Ofori-Atta adds to his recklessness and justifies the calls for him to be sacked.



“For the first time since Ghana started commercial oil production 10 years ago, embattled Ken Ofori-Atta becomes the only Finance Minister to squander a staggering GHS12.4million (GHS12,475,426.01) of our oil revenues to pay a judgment debt.



“For the avoidance of doubt, no Ghanaian Finance Minister has ever dared to touch our precious oil revenues for judgment debt. Consistent with dangerous Ken, this reckless conduct was carried out without Parliamentary approval,” parts of the MP’s tweets read.



View Ablakwa’s tweet below:





For the avoidance of doubt, no Ghanaian Finance Minister has ever dared to touch our precious oil revenues for judgment debt. Consistent with dangerous Ken, this reckless conduct was carried out without Parliamentary approval. — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 14, 2022

You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:IB/BOG