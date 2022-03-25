Ofori-Atta has snubbed Parliament for eight months - Minority

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament is accusing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of snubbing parliament for eight months.



The Minister who was expected to answer a number of questions from MPs on Thursday March 24, 2022 failed to appear before the House.



Speaking on the floor the Asawase Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak, questioned why the Minister could hold a press conferences and speak at town hall meetings but cannot find time to appear before MPs to answer questions.



“Mr. Speaker, I find this unacceptable because if the Finance Minister can find time and go run the country for Town Hall meetings and yet he doesn’t want to come to the House and answer to the representatives of the people. Mr. Speaker if you check these questions about 13 of them they have been outstanding for a very long time.



“Today we are told the Finance Minister is going to hold a press conference to address the country. He is failing to come to the House to answer questions, it is right that he is getting facts on the questions. Mr. Speaker, our Standing Orders are very clear on how long it should take Ministers to appear before this House to answer questions,” Mr. Mubarak disclosed.



According to him, the Minister has two weeks to respond to questions but it have taken over eight months for Mr. Ofori-Atta to come to the House to answer questions.



However, Majority Chip Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh told the House that the Minister wrote to inform the house about his inability to come today.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP refuted accusation of the Finance Minister snubbing the House from the Minority.