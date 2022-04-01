Ofori-Atta has failed to release over GH¢4billion due NHIA – Dafeamekpor

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

MP says govt collected funds under the NHIL but failed to release them



Govt collected GH¢ 2.05 billion from NHIL in 2021 and released only GH¢127 million – MP



We will soon start the ‘cash and carry’ system – Health Providers



South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, failed to release over GH¢ 4 billion government collected for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) between 2019 and 2021.



According to MP (Member of Parliament), the government collected a total of GH¢ 1.26 billion through the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and released only GH¢721 million to the NHIA.



In 2020 it collected GH¢ 2.33 billion and released GH¢ 720 million and in 2021 it collected GH¢ 2.05 billion and released GH¢127 million.



In a series of tweets, shared on March 31, 2022, Dafeamekpor said that the failure of Ofori-Atta to release the funds is a breach of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



“This means that the Finance Minister is in blatant breach of Act 852 by his willful refusal to release as much as Ghc4.01b actually collected and due the NHIL between 2019-2021. Indeed, last year, he released a paltry Ghc127m out of Ghc2.05b reported collections.



“Sec.52(1) of Act 852, 2012, states: ‘The Minister responsible for Finance shall within thirty days after the collection of the levy cause the levy to be paid directly into the Fund and furnish the Minister responsible for Health and the Authority with evidence of the payment’,” the tweets read.



Meanwhile, the president of the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana, Samuel Boakye Donkor, has warned that health facilities across the country will soon start operating a “cash and carry” system because the government owed service providers a lot of arrears.



“The least arrears are facilities owed from July 2021, some facilities have arrears from March 2021, others February 2021 and there are even some that are owed since 2020 and 2019,” he said.



Read tweets of the MP below:





