Ofori-Atta, finance ministry donate items worth GH¢2m to Volta flood victims

The Ministry of Finance has reportedly donated items worth GH¢2 million to victims of the flood caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong dams in the Volta Region.



According to a report by 3news.com, Ofori-Atta made the donation at the North Tongu District Assembly on behalf of the team from his ministry he led to some of the areas flooded by the spillage.



The finance minister while making the presentation said that they are very concerned about the havoc caused by the spillage.



He thanked Ghanaians for their support for the people affected by the flood.



“Let us be encouraged. Ministry of Finance as a family is concerned about what has happened to our brothers and sisters. Working with the VRA, we have brought something north of GHS2 million to be able to support the relief effort that is going on and to thank Ghanaians for the spontaneous response,” he said.



<>Background:



Several parts of the Volta Region have been devastated by flood caused by the spillage of excess water from two dams in the region: the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam.



More than 10,000 Ghanaians have been forced to evacuate from their homes, and several properties, including homes and appliances in them, as well as farms and vehicles, have been destroyed.



The government has had to form an inter-ministerial committee to assess the extent of the havoc caused by the spillage and provide the needed assistance to the citizenry.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has even visited the hardest-hit communities, including Mepe, and has assured them that his government will do all it can to get them out of the current situation.



Aerial footage of the Volta Region sighted by GhanaWeb shows the extent of damage caused by the flood.



The pictures captured by TV3 showed vast acres of land overtaken by floodwater.



Farms, parks, as well as structures, including homes, schools, hospitals, and companies, have all been submerged in water.



