Ofori-Atta came to destroy the economy, NPP treating Ghanaians like convicts – Former NDC MP

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of causing untold hardship on Ghanaians.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on December 8, 2023, he claimed that the Akufo-Addo administration by mismanaging the economy.



"I don't hate Ken Ofori Atta, but he has come to destroy our economy, and the truth must be told. He has destroyed our economy and brought untold hardship upon us," he said.



The former MP went on to claim that the administration is treating Ghanaians as if they were convicts.



"The NPP government is abusing Ghanaians as if we are convicts. There is no money in the country; people cannot even buy common drugs, and as a result, others are dying. So, Nana Addo and Ken Ofori Atta, what at all have we done to you?" he added.







