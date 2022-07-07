Ofori-Atta and Bawumia are worse as each other – Akoto Osei booms in leaked tape

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Ghanaians suffering economic hardship



Government signs up for an IMF programme



Opposition mocks government for the decision to seek IMF support



Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, former Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency, has allegedly lambasted the government for mismanagement of the economy.



In a viral allegedly leaked audio tape, someone purporting to be the one-time Minister of State at the Finance and Economic Planning under the Kufuor government laments the impact of recent economic developments on the New Patriotic Party’s electoral fortunes.



“Please, let’s forget it, we are not ‘breaking any 8,’ we are going to go into opposition so brace yourselves and stop lying to yourselves. All is not well. We don’t have any men, forget it … we run our mouth that ‘we have the men, we have the men,’ with this team?”



He takes direct shots at the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing the duo of mismanaging the economy. Bawumia is head of the government’s Economic Management Team, EMT.



“Ofori-Atta has not done a good job, he is one of the worst Finance Ministers we have ever had. The head of the Economic Management Team, Dr. Bawumia is also as worse as Ofori-Atta. If we sit here and we think that we are going to break the 8, let’s forget it,” he stressed.



The tape comes at a time government started talks with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, the team that arrived in Accra on July 5.



The team is expected to agree with the government on a programme aimed at rescuing the economy which is in a downward spiral.



Government has blamed the situation largely on the twin crises of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



