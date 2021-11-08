Ofori-Atta, Energy Ministry to blame for hike in fuel prices – COPEC

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: StarTimes Ghana

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has blamed the rising petroleum prices in the county on the lackadaisical attitude of the Ministry of Energy and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to the Chamber, the Finance Minister who should have taken steps in curtailing the rising fuel prices has been adamant even when prices on the International Market was dropping.



“We started talking about the rising price of fuel sometime in March this year. We had indicated the need to relax some of the taxes in the sector in order that we do not push the cost of living beyond the reach of the average Ghanaian. Sadly, nothing has been done.



“I also blame a section of the media, again the Energy Ministry also tries to rationalize and make the justification on why prices are going up,” the Executive Secretary for COPEC – Ghana, Duncan Amoah told Starr FM.



However, a Research Fellow with the Institute of Energy Studies, Fritz Moses has also predicted that Ghanaians should expect an increase in petrol and diesel prices due to the rising price on the International Market.



According to him, if the government does not put in place temporary measures Ghanaians should have no option than to brace themselves to pay more for fuel.



“We also see the rise in demand as we are getting closer to the winter season in Europe and America for keeping purposes because of that we are expecting prices to go up.



“For us, we are not saying the government should step in now, we think that the government should have stepped in a long time ago. When we see price increase from last year, last year as of 23rd November was 49.50ghc per liter at local pumps entering the year, we reached 5ghc per liter,” he revealed during an interview on Starr FM.



Meanwhile, some Transports Operators have threatened to increase transport fares from Monday, 8th November 2021.



