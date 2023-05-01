Ofori-Atta, Arku Korsah and 13 other men who served on Ghana’s first General Legal Council

General News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first members of Ghana’s General Legal Council were 15 in total and led by a Ghanaian – Sir Arku Korsah who was then the Chief Justice.



The council came into force after Ghana’s independence in 1957, March 6. Established as the main legal regulatory body, the General Legal Council was mandated to conduct and administer legal education and profession in Ghana.



By its setup, the council is empowered and authorized to determine the policy and focus of legal education and training as well as the regulation of professional legal practice and ancillary matters.



The first batch of members for the legal council were announced on September 1, 1958 by the then Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr. K.S. Yaasi.



This was later published in the Daily Graphic on September 2, 1958.



According to the article, the 15 members were;



Chief Justice, Sir Arku Korsah, Chairman, Mr. A. E. A. Ofori-Atta, Minister of Local Government, deputy chairman, Mr. Justice Van Lare, Justice of Appeal, Mr. Justice Granville Sharp, Justice of Appeal, Mr. Geoffrey Bing, Q.C., Attorney General, Professor J. H. A. Lang, head of the faculty of law, University College of Ghana, Mr. Justice C.S. Acolatse, Puisne Judge, Sir Leslie M’Carthy, retired Puisne Judge, Sir Emmanuel Quist, retired Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Kojo Botsio, Minister of Trade and Industries, Mr. Kweku Boateng, barrister-at-law, Mr. A. M. Akiwumi, Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. R. S. Blay, barrister-at-law, Mr. Cobina Kessie, M.P. barrister-at-law and Mr. Akufo-Addo, barrister-at-law.



The General Legal Council was set up by an Act to consolidate and amend the law relating to the Legal Profession in Ghana. The Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32). The Legal Profession Act among other things is expected to organize legal education and uphold standards of professional conduct and discipline.



