Ofori-Atta’s arrogance, know it all posture cause of failed economy – NDC MP

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangombu, believes the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta is an arrogant man who thinks he knows it all.



According to him, this posturing by Ken Ofori Atta has led to the failure of the government in the management of the Ghanaian economy.



The lawmaker was speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio when he made this observation known.



He said “This man thinks that he knows everything. When you call him to appear before Parliament and answer some questions related to the economy, he will not come. He thinks that he knows everything. And that is where we are as a country”.



On government’s move to decrease fuel prices by 15 pessewas, he indicated that “Can 15 pesewas even buy pure water? We are saying that they should take off the petroleum levy. This Minister does not know what he’s doing. He has failed this country yet failed to plead with the people of Ghana for his gross incompetency”.



On the suggestion that Members of Parliament should also accept a pay cut, Sampson Tangombu believes that the amount that government will get from their salaries is insignificant and therefore does not back it.



“Imagine 20% out of my salary is Ghc5,000.00. Tell me what exactly that money will do to help cushion the lives of my people. It is not about salary cutting. You see, these people have mismanaged the country’s economy. And I must say that the finance minister should have resigned or been sacked because he has no knowledge of what he’s doing. He lacks the competence and expertise to be a finance minister,” he said.