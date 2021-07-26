Ofoase Ayirebi MP provides first Medical Theatre to support first Doctor

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Healthcare delivery in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana has received a major boost due to the completion and handing over of a medical theatre to support the services of its 1st medical doctor.



The medical theatre is a state-of-the-art facility that comes on the back of the provision of an official residence and vehicle for the Doctor to serve the over 100,000 people in the District.



MP for the constituency and Minister responsible for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who sponsored the projects said he was delighted at the opportunity to do this for his community.



Facilities



The medical theatre is fitted with ultra-modern equipment including 1 Electrocardiography (ECG) machine, 10 ECG papers, two incubators, 2 oxygen concentrators, 2 delivery beds, 2 examination couches, 2 examination lamps, 10 hospital beds, 10 bedside cabinets, 5 intravenous (IV) stands, 2 nebulizer sets, 20 oxygen nasal prongs, 2 vital sign monitors among others.



Commissioning



Speaking at a brief ceremony to commission the health facility on Friday July 23, 2021, Mr Nkrumah celebrated the work of Dr. Prince Koranteng Ampaw and his team and encouraged them to take good care of the facilities.



He said the completion of the theatre will greatly improve health delivery in Brenase noting the revamping of other health facilities in the district to boost the stock of infrastructural facilities so as to improve the equity gap in geographical access to health services.



He said: “When I assumed office as Member of Parliament, one of the things that were missing in the constituency was an excellent health facility that will cater for the health needs of my constituents. Accordingly, that was a top priority, so I and DCE Paul Asamoah channeled our energies to making sure the constituency has state-of-the-art health facilities. Like we did for Ayirebi, today I am happy to announce to the people of Brenase that they have a designated health facility that will see to their health needs,” he said.



He also expressed his gratitude to the Chiefs and people of the area for providing a conducive environment for the construction and completion of the project.







The ceremony also saw the commissioning of a permanent residence for the only doctor in the Akyemansa district. The doctor who is now stationed in the district was also be given a pick-up vehicle to help in his transportation needs.



Other Dignitaries



The commissioning was attended by the District Chief Executive Officer, Paul Asamoah, District Health Director, Gifty Sunu, Eastern Regional Director of Health, Dr. Winifred Owusu, Residence doctor, Dr. Prince Koranteng Ampaw, and Nananom.



In his remarks, Mr. Asamoah also underscored the benefits of the medical theatre in improving healthcare delivery in the constituency and beyond. He said the completion of the theatre is further proof that the MP for the area is committed to providing health infrastructure to help improve healthcare delivery in the district.



On her part, Mrs. Sunu lauded the Minister for listening to the call of his constituents and acting accordingly in providing the health facility. She however admonished managers of the facility to maintain it so it can adequately serve its intended purpose stressing that “a lot of investment has gone into this project and we need to prevent the equipment against damages”.











