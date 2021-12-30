Offinso South: Police quiz NPP chairman after two perish in hotel pond

Regional News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Offinso South and owner of Fobidom Hotel and Recreational Center, Mr. Amoafo Atuobi Yeboah is assisting police investigations after two people got drowned in the facility’s fish pond, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has confirmed.



The bodies of the male adults were pulled out of the water when a plastic boat they were cruising on reportedly capsized Wednesday afternoon.



They have been identified by locals as Boamponsem Ernest and Kwame Peprah; both 27 and 46 respectively.



Incident report



Witnesses told the police the three others, including a cruising guard, were rescued and rushed to the St. Patrick’s Hospital at Offinsi-Maase, for treatment.



The officers met the bodies lying lifeless and immediately processed the scene.



"Police proceeded to the facility and found a lifeless body identified as Boamponsem Ernest aged 27 dressed in a brown T shirt over a pair of black trousers lying about five meters from the fish pond in a supine position.



"The lifeless body of Kwame Peprah aged 46 dressed in a black T shirt over a pair black jeans trousers with a black waist belt was also retrieved from the fish pond which measured about (90 x 30) meters square with a depth of about ten (10) feet," an incident report read.



"Inspection on the bodies revealed no external marks of violence," the report indicated.



No life jackets



An official of the National Disaster Management Organization in the Offinso South Municipality, Rebecca Kusi also confirms the victims had ignored earlier warnings to wear a life jacket before embarking on the vessel.



“The hotel has a pool and a fish pond. The victims decided to cruise on the pond but they failed to wear life jackets and in the process they got drowned. So far the two surviving victims are receiving treatment at the hospital”, said Rebecca as she confirmed the owner of the facility was with the police as at press time.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue as police meet families of the deceased for identification.



All recreational activities in the hotel could be suspended following the development, it is gathered.