Offinso South: Coffin found in man’s room, suspect on the run

Regional News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A strange coffin has been found in a man’s room at Offinso-Mpehin, a suburb of the Offinso South Municipality in the Ashanti Region.



According to reports, the suspect who is currently on the run, is believed to be a money ritualist known in the local parlance as ‘Sakawa Boy’. He is reported to hail from Dormaa Ahenkro.



An eyewitness told Angel FM’s reporter Bismark Mensah that, the suspect whose name is only identified as Akwasi was staying with his girlfriend, a trader.



A woman who stays in the same house said they became suspicious of the man after an unusual smell started emanating from his room.



“We started smelling something reeky from their [suspect and fiancée’s] room so I informed my sister which she and other siblings attested to. So, one early dawn when sweeping, I saw a pot somewhere in the house so we called the girlfriend of the suspect and asked her to warn his boyfriend of the activities carried out in the house,” a co-tenant woman narrated.



She added, “after the caution, he admitted and promised to stop. But after five-six days, he renewed it and was engaged in a heated argument with an old man over failed promises to double money for him”.



The account added that, the victim was told by the suspect to provide human blood to enable him to perform some rituals to double alleged GH₵7,000,00 money for him but the victim declined the idea which eventually resulted in a melee.



The victim, thus, became mad at the suspect and he proceeded to unravel the dirty secret of the suspect to neighbors in the house.



The report claimed that, the purported money doubling has been a norm of Akwasi who has succeeded in duping victims of thousands of Ghana cedis in the Offinso South Municipal.



Another female tenant disclosed to the reporter that, some victims of the circumstance had hired some thugs believed to be ‘bodyguards’ who stormed the house in an attempt to recover their paid money.



She said the presence of the furious victims prompted them to report the matter to the police who have picked the suspect’s girlfriend to assist with investigations.



Police have since retrieved the coffin while the search for the suspect continues.



Though it is unclear what the actual purpose of the coffin is, its content is yet unknown.