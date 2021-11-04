Offinso-Abofour crash death toll hits 20 as three more succumb - Police

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The number of persons who died in the gory accident that occurred on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region on Monday, November 1, 2021, has risen to 20.



This comes after three more persons were confirmed dead.



Seventeen persons died on the spot while 17 persons sustained various degrees of injury after a sprinter bus, heading towards the northern part of the country, collided with a truck.



Preliminary investigations by the National Road Safety Authority indicated that both drivers were tired and veered off their lanes colliding head-on.



In an update, the Offinso Divisional MTTD Commander, DSP Edmund disclosed that “unfortunately we lost three more victims. The driver of the Sprinter bus as we are well aware died on the spot. The driver of the articulated truck however was severely injured per my checks this morning, he has been transferred from the St. Patrick’s Hospital to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”